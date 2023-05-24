05_24_23_COMM_yeoldetown.jpg

Members of Ye Olde Towne Band are firing up their instruments again for a series of free summer concerts at Shoup Park in Los Altos.

 From the Ye Olde Towne Band website

Ye Olde Towne Band, celebrating its 50th year in Los Altos, is set to open its new season with a free concert 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shoup Park. Band members plan to celebrate the milestone at intermission with cake for the band and audience.

The band started in 1962 in Redwood City before coming to Los Altos in 1973. Comprising approximately 50 musicians, the band performs monthly summer concerts featuring popular music that has spanned generations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.