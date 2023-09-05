Watching communities in Hawaii, Canada and elsewhere cope with recent natural disasters reminds us that we need to take steps to prepare ourselves and our families, just in case. All residents are invited to join upcoming classes to do an emergency preparedness “check-up” and prepare a family emergency communications plan. Sign up for these classes through the Los Altos Parks and Recreation Department ($22 for residents, $24 for nonresidents).
Emergency Preparedness Check-up
Participants in this workshop will review some basic preparedness information, assess their household’s readiness, and discuss specific steps they’ll take to strengthen their preparedness. They’ll review evacuation planning, learn about Zonehaven and other online tools, and reconfirm registration for emergency notifications and warnings. The workshop is for ages 14 and up; those under 18 years old must bring an adult.
Workshops are held Thursdays. Scheduled dates include:
Family Communications Plan and Evacuation Routes
Participants will learn the importance of having a family emergency communications plan to get reunited after a disaster event.
They will work on a basic plan, using a sample template, and learn some “tips and tricks” for communications. They’ll learn about making an evacuation plan, and design a custom plan for their households. The workshop is for ages 14 and up; those under 18 years old must bring an adult.
The instructor, Ann Hepenstal, has taught numerous community classes on emergency preparedness. She is a Los Altos resident and emergency management consultant at Pacific Preparedness, LLC. Hepenstal previously served the City of Los Altos in emergency management.
