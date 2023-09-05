Hands Hurricane Check List Illustration
Watching communities in Hawaii, Canada and elsewhere cope with recent natural disasters reminds us that we need to take steps to prepare ourselves and our families, just in case. All residents are invited to join upcoming classes to do an emergency preparedness “check-up” and prepare a family emergency communications plan. Sign up for these classes through the Los Altos Parks and Recreation Department ($22 for residents, $24 for nonresidents).

Emergency Preparedness Check-up 

