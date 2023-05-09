05_10_23_COMM_rotaryspeaker.jpg

Verna

The Rotary Club of Los Altos recently marked a milestone in its history: The number of women members in the originally male-only organization now equals the number of men.

President-nominee Donna Verna announced the 50-50 membership statistic April 20 during a program celebrating the induction of the newest woman club member, Perrie Erickson, thus creating parity in the Los Altos club for the first time.

