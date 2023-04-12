Sandy Goldstein is yearning for yarn.
As the founder of One Warm Scarf, the retired Los Altos resident devotes much of her time to knitting scarves, hats and booties for the homeless.
This year, however, her supply of yarn and other materials needed to make such items has diminished drastically. That’s led Goldstein to ask the community for donations of wool, acrylic and cotton so she can continue her work.
In previous years, Goldstein has relied on assistance from downtown Los Altos knitting supply store Uncommon Threads and its annual yarn swap. People bring unwanted skeins of yarn from their baskets and exchange them for new ones.
“Usually, this wonderful yarn store gives us all of the leftovers from their yarn swap,” Goldstein said. “This year, there were no leftovers, and so when I went there to pick them up, I couldn’t find any yarn to bring home.”
Goldstein hopes local residents can help pick up the slack by donating materials to sustain her inventory.
One Warm Scarf began more than 10 years ago at Goldstein’s home. It has since expanded, with more than 100 senior volunteers in and around Los Altos crocheting and knitting warm accessories for the homeless.
For many years, Goldstein said One Warm Scarf grew by word of mouth. Recently, more and more people in the community have been leaving knitting materials on Goldstein’s porch, even without a name attached. She said she is extremely grateful.
“It’s really wonderful, because these people are looking for ways to help and they’re so anxious to help. … People are just so wonderful,” she said.
As well as serving the homeless of Silicon Valley, Goldstein is involved with projects that help those on the border with Mexico seeking asylum, sending them clothing to keep warm.
“I find … these asylum seekers, and some of (them) are moving on to very cold states because they have relatives and friends there. And so they need one thing,” Goldstein said.
Donations of knitting supplies can be dropped off on Goldstein’s porch at 2270 Sierra Ventura Drive, Los Altos.
For more information, visit onewarmscarf.com.
