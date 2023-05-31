Los Altos resident Bob Slate enjoys wildlife photography, but he recently played a role in a wildlife rescue effort.
Slate had been tracking the nesting activity of a great horned owl since the end of January. The owl had a nest in a tree near The Forum at Rancho San Antonio retirement community.
“Two babies were ejected from the nest during the super-high winds (in April) and perished,” he said last month. “The last remaining baby just started venturing to the rim of the nest and fell from the tree.”
After falling, Slate said the owlet made its way on the ground from tall grass to rose bushes in a neighbor’s yard. He called for animal control rangers, who transported the owlet back to its nesting area.
“They secured the area with yellow tape and put large sheets of wood up against the fence so the baby wouldn’t stray back into the yard,” Slate said. “Meanwhile, the great horned owl mother was watching from high in a nearby tree.”
Slate said he continued to track the bird, last spotting it May 18.
“Since I (and others) have not seen it for a few days, it’s likely off to see the world,” he said last week.
