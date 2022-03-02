Artist Damian Radice of Grand Junction, Colo., presided over the Feb. 22 installation of his bronze sculpture “A Day on the Serengeti” at Marymeade Park in Los Altos.
The sculpture, featuring a mother warthog and her piglets, is the latest installation in a series of new public art targeted for various locations throughout Los Altos by the city’s Public Arts Commission.
Radice said the piece was inspired by a trip to Tanzania and the Serengeti, a national park and game reserve, more than 30 years ago, when he spotted a mother warthog and her piglets running alongside the pickup truck he was riding in. The image stuck with him.
Radice created the piece within the last two to three years. He and his wife, Karen Folks, drove from Colorado to Los Altos for the installation, which will remain at Marymeade on a two-year lease.
“It couldn’t be in a more perfect place,” Radice said last week, adding that the surrounding foliage “gives (the warthogs) a feeling of running through the wild.”