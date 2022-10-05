Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays and numerous letters about equity, the arts and the environment. The latter is the focus of the Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct. 13 through March 5 at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Informational signs will guide visitors through the exhibition, where they can scan QR codes with their electronic devices to view photos and videos and listen to recordings about the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author, a longtime Los Altos Hills resident.
Guest curator Will Wyman helped research Stegner’s letters, many of which are held at the University of Utah’s Marriott Library. Video clips from the archive and quotes from the letters are featured in the exhibition.
Stegner as a subject proved popular in the museum’s 2005 exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: Throwing a Long Shadow,” which showcased the author’s work and life accomplishments.
“What gets overlooked a lot with Stegner are his contributions to conservation,” said museum educator Georgianna Shea. “He was at the forefront of the modern conservation movement.”
Stegner’s “Wilderness Letter,” written in 1960, became one of the pivotal moments to push through the Wilderness Act of 1964. Locally, he co-founded Committee for Green Foothills, which led to the development of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District and its work in preserving wildlife corridors and natural spaces for all to enjoy.
“By seeing and hearing Stegner in this exhibit, visitors will leave feeling they know him, what he stood for, and who he was. It will bring a more personal touch to the exhibit,” Shea said.
Author Lynn Stegner will share personal stories of “Wally” in a program titled “Stegner on Stegner: The Life and Writing of Wallace Stegner,” held at the museum and on Zoom 5:30 p.m. Oct 18. A well-known author in her own right, she teaches writing courses at Stanford University, as did her father-in-law, Wallace Stegner.
Other related programs include:
• Wallace Stegner: In His Footsteps, a docent-led hike on the Wallace Stegner Pathway, 11 a.m. Nov. 6.
• Jasper Ridge Environmental Walk, a docent-led hike, 11 a.m. Nov 13.
• “Green Foothills: Advocates and Activists,” a talk with guests Lennie Roberts and Megan Fluke, 10:30 a.m. March 4.
Books by Wallace Stegner and Lynn Stegner will be available for purchase in the Museum Store. Admission for all programs is $10 per person, free to museum members. Registration is required at losaltoshistory.org/StegnerExhibit.
Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
