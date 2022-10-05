stegner

Wallace Stegner, known as “the dean of Western writers,” published 30 books, countless essays and numerous letters about equity, the arts and the environment. The latter is the focus of the Los Altos History Museum’s interactive outdoor exhibition, “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display Oct. 13 through March 5 at 51 S. San Antonio Road.

Informational signs will guide visitors through the exhibition, where they can scan QR codes with their electronic devices to view photos and videos and listen to recordings about the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author, a longtime Los Altos Hills resident.

