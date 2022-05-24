Los Altos History Museum Education Committee members Dick Liewer and Anne Roberts were scheduled to receive the Historical Commission’s Historic Preservation Award at Tuesday’s city council meeting, held after the Town Crier’s print deadline.
The annual award recognizes individuals, groups, organizations or projects that contribute to the preservation of local history.
Teaching history is a component of the museum’s mission, and Liewer and Roberts have over the years led thousands of third- and fourth-graders through educational history lessons on interactive tours of the museum that aim to build awareness and appreciation of California and Los Altos history.
“The museum’s educational program is a hidden gem, based on the social studies being taught in local schools,” said Liewer, who served as assistant superintendent in the Los Altos School District for many years and principal at Blach Intermediate and Loyola elementary schools. “Receiving this award mirrors the success of the program.”
Liewer has worked with the museum’s Education Committee 35 years. While still assistant superintendent, he contacted two members of the committee, and they sketched out a curriculum for third-grade tours. After retiring from his job, he joined the committee and developed a fourth-grade tour of California history. With continual funding from the Geschke Foundation for personnel and curriculum materials, the educational tours program has grown over the past 20 years.
Roberts joined the committee in 2007 and has been chairperson since 2009. Prior to that, she taught first and third grades at Almond School for 15 years, retiring from the classroom in 2007.
Roberts has been particularly invested in the annual Margaret Thompson Historical Essay Contest, working closely with the Historical Commission for more than a decade.
“I was very surprised and so honored to be in the company of previous award recipients, including Bob and Marion Grimm, Jane Reed, Nan Geschke and Margaret Thompson, whom the essay contest is named after,” Roberts said.
Bringing history to life
With construction of the new Permanent Exhibition necessitating a closure of the main museum building, the Education Committee found alternate spaces to hold some of the school tour “stations.”
Third-graders tour the inside of the J. Gilbert Smith House, step into the Tank House located in the courtyard, learn about artist Annie Knapp Fitz and her paintings depicting early Los Altos, and play an inning or two of baseball at the Hillview diamond in a new module titled “Bay Area Sports and More,” teaching the history of the San Francisco Seals and the Oakland Oaks.
Fourth-graders take up bats and mitts on the baseball diamond as well. They also learn about the production of apricots and walnuts and explore the old farm equipment in the outdoor agricultural exhibition. At the community center, they take on the roles of city council members and attendees debating about “dogs gone wild” in the neighborhoods, scripted from an actual meeting that took place in 1953. In the station “Take Me to the Movies,” they watch short films and learn about the history of Los Angeles, from oil to oranges to the entertainment industry.
Also new this year, committee members don costumes and take on roles when leading tours. Roberts appears as manager of the Oakland Oaks baseball team, the first mayor of Los Altos and J. Gilbert Smith’s wife, Margaret. Liewer portrays Tommy Heath, the Seals’ manager from 1953.
Liewer praised the group effort involved in keeping history alive.
“We wouldn’t have received this award without all of the wonderful teachers, now retired, who are teaching these units at the museum,” he said.
To volunteer for the Education Committee and for more information on school tours, visit losaltoshistory.org/StudentTours.
