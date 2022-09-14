Volunteers participated in a drill at Foothill College Aug. 27 to practice procedures for setting up emergency operations, conducting emergency communications, performing reconnaissance and reporting incidents.
The drill engaged approximately 25 volunteers, including Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members and amateur radio operators who support emergency communications in Los Altos Hills.
The CERT volunteers took a 21-hour training class in which they learned how to improve their family’s preparedness and safely help their family, neighbors and community in the wake of an emergency or natural disaster. They learned how to administer basic first aid, find someone who has been trapped in debris, use a fire extinguisher and more.
The Los Altos Hills County Fire District provides funding for supplies and a CERT coordinator, who plans and implements disaster drills throughout the year to practice command operations and functionality of the assigned personnel roles within the CERT volunteer program, including ham radio operators, critical infrastructure teams and medical aid operations.
The emergency communications volunteers earned their amateur radio licenses from the Federal Communications Commission and took additional training through the Santa Clara County amateur radio program. They participate in a weekly radio check-in call, and regularly train on emergency communications procedures.
Anyone who has completed CERT training may join the Los Altos Hills CERT team – email vbebee@lahcfd.org.
