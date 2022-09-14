Volunteers participated in a drill at Foothill College Aug. 27 to practice procedures for setting up emergency operations, conducting emergency communications, performing reconnaissance and reporting incidents.

The drill engaged approximately 25 volunteers, including Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members and amateur radio operators who support emergency communications in Los Altos Hills.

