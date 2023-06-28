hiddenvilla

Louise Christy, second from right, said she loves working with children at Hidden Villa preserve in Los Altos Hills.

 Nicole Carbone/Special to the Town Crier

Louise Christy loves volunteering for Hidden Villa’s Environmental Education Program in Los Altos Hills.

“Not every volunteer program is so well run and makes you feel so good about what you do,” said Christy, 61, a Bay Area native.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.