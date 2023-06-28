Louise Christy loves volunteering for Hidden Villa’s Environmental Education Program in Los Altos Hills.
“Not every volunteer program is so well run and makes you feel so good about what you do,” said Christy, 61, a Bay Area native.
As a volunteer farm and wilderness guide since 2019, Christy helps schoolchildren learn by experiencing science in action during field trips to the organic farm and nature preserve.
“There are Science Standards the kids are working on in school, like how seeds grow,” she said. “Now, they may see a buckeye seed sprouting on the hike and experience it close up.”
Christy helps participants, and their accompanying teachers and chaperones, explore nature and the Education Garden and visit farm animals.
“I think it’s really important for everyone to learn science. If you know where air comes from, then plants become more important to you,” said Christy, who earned a degree in biochemistry, though no science background is needed for the work. “Looking at butterflies or talking about fox scat, that’s just really fun for me. It’s an absolute pleasure to volunteer there.”
Christy wasn’t aware of just how many schoolchildren her program served until she recently attended a volunteer appreciation party, where the new Hidden Villa senior manager of education, Christina Emmett, shared the data – 7,690 students this year from 170 Bay Area schools.
Of volunteers like Christy, Emmett said, “Their unwavering commitment has helped us nurture sustainable practices and educate the community on the importance of environmental stewardship.”
When not volunteering at Hidden Villa, Christy likes to garden and is a UC Master Gardener; is an avid knitter of socks; loves to read, hike and do yoga; and enjoys training and walking her 11-month-old dog, Hobbes.
Christy and her husband, Jim Christy, also donate to Hidden Villa.
“I like to put my money where my mouth is,” she said. “Our giving plan is almost entirely environmental, so Hidden Villa is a part of that.”
Emmett encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to attend a Hidden Villa open house: “There’s a place for you on our team.”
All necessary volunteer training is provided at no charge. No experience is required.
Open houses for potential volunteer guides are scheduled 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. July 15 or Aug. 1 at Hidden Villa, 26870 Moody Road, Los Altos Hills. To register and for more information, email hveepvolunteers@ hiddenvilla.org.
