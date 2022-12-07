vrc

The Veterans Resource Center at Foothill College reopened its doors this year to resume assisting student veterans in person. Virtual assistance also is available to students.

• Mission: The motto of the Veterans Resource Center at Foothill College is “C.A.R.E.”: It promotes Camaraderie, the Advancement of its students, offers Resources and Empowers students to be their best selves.

• 2022 update: The VRC reopened its doors at the start of fall 2022 after closing during the pandemic. VRC staff reported that they are happy to be back and assisting students in person after the shutdown. Virtual appointments are still available and have served the VRC’s student veterans well, particularly during the pandemic, as well as students who are completely online or do not live close to campus.

