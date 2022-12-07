• Mission: The motto of the Veterans Resource Center at Foothill College is “C.A.R.E.”: It promotes Camaraderie, the Advancement of its students, offers Resources and Empowers students to be their best selves.
• 2022 update: The VRC reopened its doors at the start of fall 2022 after closing during the pandemic. VRC staff reported that they are happy to be back and assisting students in person after the shutdown. Virtual appointments are still available and have served the VRC’s student veterans well, particularly during the pandemic, as well as students who are completely online or do not live close to campus.
VRC services are necessary to the success of Foothill’s student veterans. Connecting with students on a regular basis is important to ensure that they are accessing resources and have the support they need on their academic journey at Foothill. VRC staff are also intentional with their outreach to new student veterans so that they can navigate college life with support from the VRC community.
Foothill offers basic programs that provide subsidized or free books to students who are eligible; however, there is a pronounced need for funds for textbooks, software and school equipment that are still necessary but are not covered under the discounted and free textbooks services.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: The VRC is grateful for the Town Crier Holiday Fund and its donors for providing necessary funds every year to offset the cost of books for Foothill College student veterans and their families.
Veterans Resource Center
Location: 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills
Staff: 1 VRC academic counselor, 1 VRC staff specialist, 5 VA work-study staff
