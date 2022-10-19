Iran is going through the biggest uprising since the regime change in 1978, when mullahs took over the country and toppled the shah.

The recent movement started after the Islamic morality police took Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, into custody for not wearing her hijab properly, and then killed her in custody Sep. 16. Since then, Iranian women and men are fighting the regime in the streets – and getting killed – to regain their basic freedom and human rights.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.