Iran is going through the biggest uprising since the regime change in 1978, when mullahs took over the country and toppled the shah.
The recent movement started after the Islamic morality police took Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, into custody for not wearing her hijab properly, and then killed her in custody Sep. 16. Since then, Iranian women and men are fighting the regime in the streets – and getting killed – to regain their basic freedom and human rights.
Massive protests in every Iranian city start around 5 p.m. and many last all the way to the next morning. The protests are by no means peaceful. Iranian men and women are shouting “Death to dictator” and “Death to mullahs,” while the security forces crack down on them either by shooting them with bullets, throwing tear gas in the crowds or hitting them with iron batons. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested so far. The number of dead and injured is not yet known, but there are many accounts circulating on social media daily of young men and women killed during the protests.
While I sit here in the Bay Area, trying to do my share by attending local protests organized by Iranian groups and writing to major TV networks such as CNN and ABC to be the voice of Iranians, I cannot stop thinking about the situation of children and youth with autism who are living in Iran under such circumstances.
As the mother of two boys with autism, I know how people with autism are sensitive to sounds, commotion, crowds and any form of aggression. In my house, we try to speak as slowly and in the lowest tone of voice as possible. I always have classical and relaxing music playing in the background.
What is the situation of these kids in Iran now as they hear the sounds of bullets, explosions, screams and shouts every evening, when the government has also cut the internet on its people to further isolate their connection from the outside world?
Iran has always had very limited support services for people with autism. There is also very limited and very unscientific knowledge about autism diagnosis and treatment. Many children do not get even diagnosed until age 7 or 8, despite exhibiting significant delays in communication, socialization and/or daily living skills.
In the current state of emergency in Iran, where there are street fights everywhere and lack of access to the internet, even fewer services and less help are available to these individuals and their families. Appropriate therapies and schools are either closed or canceled during this time. Their access to medications, especially the medications necessary for controlling aggressive and challenging behaviors, always has been limited, and now it is even more limited or impossible to find.
Many parents of children with autism feel trapped inside their apartments because they cannot take their children out to get some fresh air.
In short, the lives of individuals with autism and their families in Iran have always been pretty challenging, but now it is unimaginable how the situation has deteriorated – and the uprising may last for weeks or months to come.
Saba Torabian, a Los Altos Hills resident, is founder and CEO of the Intervention Center for Autism Needs in Mountain View. For more information, visit icanautism.com.
