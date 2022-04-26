The Areté Dance Center is scheduled to host the Rise Up Ukraine Benefit Festival, a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 979 Fremont Ave., Los Altos.
The event will feature Ukrainian baked goods, light appetizers, local wines, a silent auction, original art, information about the Ukrainian national dance (hopak) and dancing to live music performed by The Song Gardeners.
Tickets are $50 per person, and donations are accepted. Funds raised will support the Palo Alto-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine’s humanitarian work in Ukraine.
Sponsors of the event include the dance center, the Epicurean Group, PairAnything, Ridge Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Scott Harvey Wines, Raeburn Winery and Corinne Landphere Studio.
For tickets and more information, visit aretedancecenter.com/ukrainian-fundraiser.