Local merchants are participating in a fundraiser during this month’s First Friday festivities – scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos – for the millions of people who have lost their homes due to the war in Ukraine.
As part of the businesses’ Downtown Los Altos Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Fundraiser Days campaign – running Friday through Sunday – each participating business will host a fundraiser customized to its business. Some businesses will donate a percentage of their sales, others will auction off items and others will offer a Ukraine drink or dinner special.
The goal of the fundraiser, according to organizers, is to support local businesses, support peace in the world and maybe encourage attendees to find a Mother’s Day gift for Sunday.
Some of the First Friday bands playing around downtown will support the fundraiser by donating a percentage of their tips. Bands will be playing songs of peace and wearing the Ukraine flag’s blue and gold colors.
The First Friday committee is sponsoring a Ukraine Peace pin, a gift for a donation of $20 or more. The pins will be available at various stores and restaurants Friday through Sunday.
For a list of participating businesses and bands performing, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
For more information on Downtown Los Altos First Fridays, email Jamie Lucia at drjamie@sbcglobal.net.