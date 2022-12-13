Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Ubiquitous volunteer Gary Hedden is this year’s choice for Town Crier Los Altan of the Year. The annual honor – selected this year for the first time with input from readers – recognizes volunteers for contributing to the community.
The readers have spoken, and the Town Crier agrees: Los Altos resident Gary Hedden is deserving of, and will receive, the paper’s 2022 Los Altan of the Year honor.
The Town Crier’s annual honor recognizes local residents for prolific, sustained volunteerism that contributes greatly to the quality of the local community as well as inspires others through their actions. The Town Crier has bestowed the honor for nearly 30 years; Chef Chu’s owner Lawrence Chu Sr. earned the first award in 1994.
For the first time this year, the Town Crier accepted nominations from its readership for Los Altan of the Year.
For more than 10 years now, Hedden, a retired chemist, has been an energetic, ubiquitous volunteer, doing his part to preserve and improve the environment. He is a longtime volunteer and leader of the environmental nonprofit group GreenTown Los Altos.
His equally intense interest in history also has made Hedden a fixture at the Los Altos History Museum. An avid cyclist, he has combined his passions for history and the environment by leading annual cycling tours of the city’s historical points of interest. He is also championing an ambitious tree-planting campaign with the goal of 500 new trees planted throughout the city – he’s at 319 and counting.
Hedden has spent much of his time working with young people, including members of the Los Altos High School Green Team. Team members have collaborated with Hedden on the 500 Trees campaign. He also oversees GreenTown’s internship program.
“As someone who has dedicated his volunteer hours to both the past, through his work with the Los Altos History Museum, and the future, through his work with GreenTown, Gary Hedden serves as a shining example of the importance of recognizing, celebrating and preserving our past as well as planning for the future,” said Emma Tweddell, one of the many residents who nominated Hedden for Los Altan of the Year.
Hedden’s efforts drew recognition previously: GreenTown named him Environmental Hero in 2021, and he received a Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Award in 2016.
“His energy and enthusiasm for all things sustainable are both boundless and infectious,” said Margaret Suozzo, a GreenTown member who praised Hedden in the wake of his 2021 honor. “Gary loves to bike and knows that it’s good for the planet. He does it for that reason, for sure, but he also does it because it’s fun. And let’s face it – Gary knows fun. He wants to introduce everyone to the fun and ease of biking around town and beyond. In the process, he’s helping to inspire a love of the planet and building community.”
Tweddell added: “Gary Hedden represents everything that is best about community work, inspiring the next generation and making our community a better place to be.”
A full feature story on Hedden’s efforts is scheduled for the Town Crier’s Jan. 4 issue. A special event recognizing this year’s honoree is in the planning stages and is set to be held early next year.
