Gary Hedden

Courtesy of Gary Hedden

Ubiquitous volunteer Gary Hedden is this year’s choice for Town Crier Los Altan of the Year. The annual honor – selected this year for the first time with input from readers – recognizes volunteers for contributing to the community.

The readers have spoken, and the Town Crier agrees: Los Altos resident Gary Hedden is deserving of, and will receive, the paper’s 2022 Los Altan of the Year honor.

The Town Crier’s annual honor recognizes local residents for prolific, sustained volunteerism that contributes greatly to the quality of the local community as well as inspires others through their actions. The Town Crier has bestowed the honor for nearly 30 years; Chef Chu’s owner Lawrence Chu Sr. earned the first award in 1994.

