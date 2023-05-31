history

A daring woman stands on the edge of a precipice in Yosemite in a 1902 stereoview. Pioneer women are the focus of a Los Altos History Museum exhibition set to debut June 15.

 Courtesy of Society of California Pioneers

Illuminating the hardships, joys and lives of women pioneers in California, the exhibition “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women” is set for display at the Los Altos History Museum June 15 through July 23.

The traveling exhibition from Exhibit Envoy features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who journeyed by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.