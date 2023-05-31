Illuminating the hardships, joys and lives of women pioneers in California, the exhibition “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women” is set for display at the Los Altos History Museum June 15 through July 23.
The traveling exhibition from Exhibit Envoy features 30 first-person accounts collected from women who journeyed by land or sea to settle throughout California prior to Jan. 1, 1854.
As preparations were being made for the commemoration of California’s Golden Jubilee in 1900, a letter printed in a San Francisco newspaper asked why “no provisions had been made for the pioneer mothers.”
This spurred the Association of Pioneer Women of California to form.
In a single ledger, the group collected and preserved the reminiscences of women who arrived in California before 1854. The document, filled with more than 800 handwritten stories of pioneer women, is the basis for the exhibition, creating a more complete and balanced understanding of history by highlighting women’s voices and experiences as they traveled to the Golden State.
The ledger, however, does not represent all voices.
An important section of the display comprises 40 diverse portraits of unidentified women, who represent the thousands of pioneers whose stories were never recorded.
“People often talk about the brave men who adventured to California in search of gold, land and new opportunities. This exhibit brings a unique perspective on the women who brought their families to the West, often meeting up with the men later,” said Jordan Grealish, the museum’s exhibits specialist. “Bringing only the most essential items, these strong women had to make hard choices along the way, often going without food and water for the sake of the family. If their husbands died on the journey, the women needed a good amount of fortitude and resilience to make something of themselves.”
The digital transcriptions of each story tell the experiences of the women and their journey.
“Some described the journey as an adventure, and others as the hardest thing they had to go through in their life,” Grealish said. “It’s fascinating to read the very different experiences these women had.”
“Her Side of the Story” was developed by the Society of California Pioneers and travels through Exhibit Envoy, an organization that provides traveling exhibitions and professional services to museums throughout California.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
