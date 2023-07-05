hope

A Tour de Hope team is all smiles during a previous event. This year’s fundraiser is set for July 20.

 Courtesy of Mike Hacker

The Tour de Hope fundraiser supporting Hope’s Corner programs is scheduled 3-5 p.m. July 20 at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.

The event is a friendly competition among stationary bike teams of three to five people to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Team members will take turns pedaling, jumping on and off their bike as they wish – or get tired.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.