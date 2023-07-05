The Tour de Hope fundraiser supporting Hope’s Corner programs is scheduled 3-5 p.m. July 20 at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
The event is a friendly competition among stationary bike teams of three to five people to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Team members will take turns pedaling, jumping on and off their bike as they wish – or get tired.
The winning team’s name will be etched on the Tour de Hope Cup – a stainless-steel measuring cup. All teams and individuals will be entered in a raffle featuring gift certificates provided by local restaurants, coffee shops and businesses.
The festivities will also include music, prizes, snacks and drinks. Mountain View City Councilmember Margaret Abe-Koga will serve as event master of ceremonies.
The Mountain View-based nonprofit Hope’s Corner provides nutritious meals, showers and laundry services, among other resources, to the area’s underserved populations.
“For businesses, Tour de Hope 2023 is a great team-building opportunity to bring together employees for a fun activity that demonstrates a commitment to our local community,” said Mike Hacker, Hope’s Corner board member. “For individuals, it’s an opportunity to get together with friends or make new friends while working up a sweat and supporting Hope’s Corner. Participants can organize their own team, or we’ll match them with other fun folks. And we’ll have raffle prizes from local restaurants, coffee shops and businesses.”
