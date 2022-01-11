The Los Altos/Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled to mark the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion 2:45-4:15 p.m. Jan. 22.
The program, presented on Zoom, will include a presentation by Professor Leslie J. Reagan of the University of Illinois, author of “When Abortion Was a Crime” and “Dangerous Pregnancies” and a specialist on the history of women’s health in the U.S.
A second speaker, NARAL Pro-Choice America counsel Christina Krysinski, will discuss the latest threats to reproductive health rights in the U.S.
State Sen. Josh Becker will offer a brief explanation of a funding project being developed to support women from states that are suppressing reproductive rights.
The program also will include members of the Los Altos Stage Company performing a scene from the upcoming production “Roe,” which focuses on Jane Roe, the plaintiff whose case made reproductive choice a constitutional right.
Attendees are encouraged to prepare an 8-inch-by-11-inch pro-choice sign for display in a group screen shot at the close of the meeting to share on social media.
The meeting is open to the public.
To join the meeting, email name and email address to c.noonan@yahoo.com. A Zoom link will be sent giving access to the meeting a day in advance.
For more information on the LA/MV branch of AAUW, its activities and membership, email Susan Ware, membership chair, at sware1223@gmail.com.