Three Los Altos siblings organized a fundraiser last Saturday for a cause near and dear to their hearts – the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Canine Team.
Sydney, 13, Oliver, 10, and Eleanor (who goes by “Nori”), 8, got to know about the all-volunteer unit of dogs and handlers close to home. Their mother, Jennifer Yeh, is training the family German shepherd, Oaky, for search and rescue certification.
Nori, who was most interested in supporting the volunteer unit, enlisted her siblings to help organize a fundraiser at one of her favorite places – Halo Pottery in Los Altos.
“I wanted to have them recognized because they do a lot of training, and I wanted to do art at the same time,” Nori said.
Oliver helped give a PowerPoint presentation to the Search and Rescue committee, and Sydney worked to organize the event – which featured a meet-and-greet with some of the volunteer dogs and an opportunity for attendees to sculpt a dog of their own.
“We’d done a few pottery camps at that pottery studio,” Sydney said of the siblings’ decision to hold their fundraiser at Halo Pottery, located in Rancho Shopping Center.
It was also a natural choice, “so that people who want to participate can sculpt a dog,” she added.
Nori said the dogs hung around after the meet-and-greet, “because the artists need inspiration.”
“We’re just basically trying to bring awareness to the community about it in general,” Sydney said. “Not many people know (about) how (the search and rescue team) provides a free service to the community.”
Saturday’s event raised $2,200 to fund snacks, toys and other equipment for the dogs. Nori was among the sculptors.
The volunteer dogs are certified to search for any human scent in a general area, to begin a search, to trail a specific scent and to locate cadavers on land and in water.
For more information on the canine search and rescue team, visit sccssar.org/specialty-teams/canine.
