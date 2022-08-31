The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park event, held Aug. 13 and 14 at Lincoln Park, was a “great success,” according to director Sandy Mingia.

Artists collectively sold approximately $420,000 of their work during the open-air art show. Participating artists are curated and selected by a jury, led by Carol Dabb, local art consultant and Rotary Club artist chairperson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.