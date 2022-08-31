The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park event, held Aug. 13 and 14 at Lincoln Park, was a “great success,” according to director Sandy Mingia.
Artists collectively sold approximately $420,000 of their work during the open-air art show. Participating artists are curated and selected by a jury, led by Carol Dabb, local art consultant and Rotary Club artist chairperson.
Thousands of people attended the event, strolling through 150 artists’ displays; purchasing food, wine and craft beer at various booths; and listening to live music on two stages.
Net revenue from Fine Art in the Park totaled approximately $127,000, including artists’ fees, sponsorships and food and beverage sales. The Chef Chu’s booth sold a record number of Chinese chicken salads. Marketing chairperson Jeanine Valadez reported $57,000 in corporate and patron sponsorships.
All proceeds benefit the charitable endeavors of the Rotary Club of Los Altos. The club uses the funds to provide scholarships to students and grants to many nonprofit organizations, supporting local, regional, national and international projects.
“Thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, artists and to the Los Altos city staff that collaborate with Rotary, especially those who keep our parks so beautiful,” said Mark Rogge, the club’s community services director. “It shows that doing good in the community can be fun.
