09_06_23_COMM_MadsenWIthSplashSculpture.jpg

The circumstances of “Splash’s” demise have led the artist and others to develop out-of-this-world theories as to what may have happened to it. Pictured is Amy Madsen, owner of MADSEN gallery.

A piece of an art installation valued at $12,000 broke at a local Los Altos gallery Aug. 15 with seemingly no explanation as to why, sparking discussion of supernatural phenomena in downtown Los Altos.

The circumstances of the piece’s demise have led the artist and others to develop out-of-this-world theories as to what may have happened to “Splash,” which fell off the wall overnight at MADSEN gallery at 351 Main St. – just one day after its installation.

09_06_23_COMM_SplashSculptureBroken.jpg

The sculpture fell off the wall overnight at MADSEN gallery at 351 Main St. – just one day after its installation.

