A piece of an art installation valued at $12,000 broke at a local Los Altos gallery Aug. 15 with seemingly no explanation as to why, sparking discussion of supernatural phenomena in downtown Los Altos.
The circumstances of the piece’s demise have led the artist and others to develop out-of-this-world theories as to what may have happened to “Splash,” which fell off the wall overnight at MADSEN gallery at 351 Main St. – just one day after its installation.
Oleg Lobykin, artist of the broken piece, told the Town Crier he theorizes a ghost may be inhabiting MADSEN gallery.
“I am superstitious, but I wouldn’t say I’m a ghost believer,” Lobykin said. “But at the same time, when I started thinking about it, I remembered the movie ‘Ghostbusters.’ Maybe there’s some kind of a ghost that’s chasing art.”
Amy Madsen, owner of MADSEN gallery, said the co-owner of His & Her Rocks Gallery suggested an alien might be behind the incident. The State Street rock shop is known for the bright-green alien statue often placed outside its door.
Lobykin said he had the piece displayed at his house in East Palo Alto for three years with no problems. According to Madsen, who saw the sculpture at his home, it was also exposed to the elements during that time.
Lobykin noted that he installed the piece at MADSEN himself.
“It’s kind of an unusual and strange story,” he said of last month’s incident.
Madsen, who opened the gallery in May 2022, learned of the fallen sculpture Aug. 18 from passersby, who she said were unsure if the scattered pieces of fiberglass were part of the installation or not.
Madsen said she chose to keep the fragments where they landed, so she and other visitors could continue “admiring it but still mourning it.”
“When Oleg came to see it, he was going to immediately clean it up and take it home,” she said. “But then he liked the way it looks as an installation, so people will walk by and say, ‘Oh, did that fall? Or is it an art installation?’”
Lobykin has trusted MADSEN gallery with several of his pieces before, and said he is close friends with the gallery owner.
Madsen spoke highly of the sculptor, saying, “He has a different perspective on things than people may typically.”
Lobykin said he has no plans to repair “Splash,” which he collected Aug. 25 ahead of MADSEN gallery’s new exhibition, which opened Friday and features two local Los Altos artists.
