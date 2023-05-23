The El Camino YMCA has scheduled its Summer Community Kickoff – free and open to all – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 at 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
The event will feature the grand opening of an outdoor fitness facility, games, arts and crafts, a bounce house, a basketball-shooting machine, food and coffee with cops.
YMCA of Silicon Valley boasts 11 locations up and down the Peninsula, including the El Camino Y, and provides before- and after-school care at various school sites in
Silicon Valley.
The mission of YMCA of Silicon Valley is “To strengthen our community by improving the quality of life and inspiring all individuals and families to develop their fullest potential in spirit, mind and body.”
The Ys of Silicon Valley have been addressing critical social needs in the community for more than 150 years by providing programs and services to strengthen the foundations of various communities. The Ys aim to bolster communities by connecting
people to their potential, purpose and one another.
They do so by addressing three areas:
• Youth Development – nurturing the potential of every youth and teen.
• Healthy Living – improving communities’ health and well-being.
• Social Responsibility – giving back and providing support to neighbors.
The Ys’ core values – caring, honesty, respect and responsibility – are incorporated in all programming. Another core value – equity – ensures that everyone has the support to reach their full potential with dignity.
The Ys partner with local hospitals to provide diabetes prevention education, Parkinson’s programs and LIVESTRONG cancer, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs.
The El Camino YMCA partners with the Mountain View Los Altos High School District adult transition program to provide services for people with special needs, who both exercise and work at the facility.
During the pandemic, the Ys provided lunches at summer camps, offered sports leagues and swim lessons to the broader community and put on community events for kids and families at no charge in a safe environment.
A legacy of service
The Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London in 1844, toward the end of the Industrial Revolution, to address the unhealthy social conditions in big cities. By 1851, the YMCA reached North America, establishing a presence in Boston.
Throughout its history, the YMCA has served in local communities, meeting the social needs of the times in those communities.
During the U.S. Civil War, the YMCA provided support and continues to do so through the Armed Services YMCAs. During the Great Depression, the Ys accelerated partnerships with other social welfare agencies. During World War II, the YMCA of the USA joined with Ys around the globe to assist prisoners of war and helped form the United Service Organization, which ran drop-in centers for service members and sent programming abroad to entertain the troops. The Ys worked with displaced persons and refugees, too.
The triangle that historically represents the Y stands for “spirit, mind and body.”
After WWII, the Ys started opening doors to all – admitting women and all ethnicities and
religions.
Benefits of membership
Today, membership at the Y provides a full slate of exercise classes, access to pools (indoor/outdoor), aqua fitness classes, free child care, monthly nutrition lectures and state-of-the-art equipment. Members also receive water safety lessons. There are fee-based classes provided at a discount for members, including certified personal trainers for accountability, Pilates Reformer, kickboxing, training and injury prevention and recovery.
“I teach at the Y because I love making fitness fun,” said Laura Norris, a U-JAM class teacher at the El Camino YMCA. “Teaching not only helps my mental and physical health, but gives me a place where I feel appreciated, can build a supportive community and cultivate friendships. Teaching dance offers me the unique opportunity to fully be in the present moment, listen to great music and be surrounded by
positive people. I also enjoy watching my students grow in confidence and helping them
feel successful.”
Health workshops, including learning about the brain, movement, eating and posture, are also available to members. Membership dues keep the facilities up and running by covering pool and facility maintenance, as well staff and instructor overhead.
Donations to the Y provide:
• Free and subsidized programming.
• Financial assistance for memberships.
• Free transition back into fitness programs for cancer survivors and cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation patients.
Past donations have provided:
• 200 first-generation college-bound students access to Advancement Via Individual Determination programming, which includes internships, college tours, mock interviews and a career-day job fair.
• More than $10,000 in financial assistance for swim lessons and water safety classes.
• More than $250,000 that enabled 500 youth to participate in 2022 summer YMCA day camps and after-school programs.
To donate and for more information on the YMCA of Silicon Valley, visit giving.ymcasv.org/campaign/ymca-of-silicon-valley-2023-annual-campaign/c417658.
For more information on the Summer Community Kickoff, visit eventbrite.com/e/free-el-camino-ymca-summer-kick-off-community-event-tickets-
Ida Wahlquist-Ortiz is chairperson of the El Camino YMCA Board of Directors.
