ABCs of the YMCA

Laura Norris, U-JAM class teacher at the El Camino YMCA, takes a picture after a class May 12.

The El Camino YMCA has scheduled its Summer Community Kickoff – free and open to all – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 at 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View. 

The event will feature the grand opening of an outdoor fitness facility, games, arts and crafts, a bounce house, a basketball-shooting machine, food and coffee with cops. 

