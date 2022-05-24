After a two-year hiatus, the Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra, familiarly known as TACO, returned to live, in-person gatherings in March.
TACO is a self-supporting, nonprofit, amateur community orchestra that typically gets together to play for fun.
The pandemic forced TACO to go dark in 2020, its 10th season. At the time, the orchestra was preparing to premiere a new composition by Bay Area composer Nancy Bloomer Deussen. Before Bloomer Deussen died in November 2018, she was able to attend some rehearsals. TACO hopes to debut the composition in 2023.
Rather than remain idle, TACO released a virtual holiday video on its YouTube channel in December 2020. Smaller subgroups of the orchestra gathered outdoors in 2021 to play on cul-de-sacs in Los Altos and in a large residential garden in Palo Alto. TACO then performed a free Fourth of July concert on the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts ParkStage and returned in October for a Halloween gathering. In November, TACO hosted a public holiday sing-along with the Community Women’s Chorus on the Mountain View Civic Center Plaza.
During the pandemic, TACO lost its regular meeting venue and could not readily find a new location, so the orchestra went virtual for gatherings in January and February this year. When the indoor restrictions were lifted, TACO began to meet at the new Los Altos Community Center, holding its first in-person gathering in two years in March, with 70 musicians and an audience of music lovers turning out.
TACO gathered at the Mountain View Senior Center April 24 and last Sunday, and will return to the community center June 26 for its final get-together of the season. TACO will begin a new season at the community center Sept. 25. Gatherings are scheduled 2-5 p.m. and are free and open to all.
TACO is a fiscally sponsored project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. Participation is open to musicians ages 18 and up of all skill levels.
For more information, visit tacosv.org.
