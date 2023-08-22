08_23_23_COMM_Orchard2.jpg

Aneesh Raghavan, left, a member of the Los Altos History Museum Teen Docent program, works with Jane Packard, right, chairperson of the museum’s Orchard Commons Committee, on a research project that will ultimately lead to restoration of the Los Altos Heritage Orchard.

 Sophia Yao/Special to the Town Crier

Aneesh Raghavan, a member of the Los Altos History Museum Teen Docent program, recently conducted a research project on whether air pollution from vehicle traffic along San Antonio Road has a negative impact on the apricot trees in the Los Altos Heritage Orchard.

The Los Altos resident worked with Jane Packard – chairperson of the museum’s Orchard Commons Committee – throughout the process, which involved taking inventory of the trees and measuring them.

