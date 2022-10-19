festival

A group of local high school student interns built a Wizard of Oz-themed float featuring 4,000 recycled plastic water bottles and 3,500 LED lights, above, for the Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade.

 Courtesy of Nancy Schneider

Town Crier Report

The Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Association has what parade organizers believe is an “exciting” new float addition for 2022.  The float has been brought to life with the assistance of a group of creative local high school student interns under the guidance of the all-volunteer parade association’s float committee.

