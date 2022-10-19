The Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Association has what parade organizers believe is an “exciting” new float addition for 2022. The float has been brought to life with the assistance of a group of creative local high school student interns under the guidance of the all-volunteer parade association’s float committee.
Built to follow costumed Wizard of Oz characters, the Emerald City float required the students to demonstrate a combination of skills: aesthetic design, engineering, problem solving and creativity. Additionally, because of the intern team’s concern for the environment, the float was built entirely of recycled materials, including 4,000 recycled plastic water bottles, each hand-cut and drilled, which took all summer.
The Emerald City float boasts a custom-built brain controlling animatronics, lighting and music, enabled by three onboard processors. The open source xLights software program running on Raspberry Pi drives the choreography of music and lighting, digitally animating the float’s 3,500 LED lights.
Unlike the rest of the parade’s floats, which have gas-powered generators, the Emerald City float’s entire power source comes from a single car battery.
“It really is groundbreaking, and we are pleased to be able to have community involvement with the students,” said parade organizer Nancy Schneider.
This year’s parade is scheduled 6 p.m. Nov. 27 along Main, State and First streets in downtown Los Altos. Parade elements also include marching bands, dancers and an appearance by Santa Claus.
