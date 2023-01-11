Friends of the Library of Los Altos once again will offer teachers free books through its Books4Schools program at its next used-book sale, scheduled Feb. 3-5 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

Books4Schools enables teachers from any publicly supported K-12 school to obtain free books for their classrooms. Funded by donors to the B4S Fund, the program invites teachers to shop for books like other customers. At checkout, participating teachers give their registration number and payment is taken from the B4S Fund.

