Friends of the Library of Los Altos once again will offer teachers free books through its Books4Schools program at its next used-book sale, scheduled Feb. 3-5 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Books4Schools enables teachers from any publicly supported K-12 school to obtain free books for their classrooms. Funded by donors to the B4S Fund, the program invites teachers to shop for books like other customers. At checkout, participating teachers give their registration number and payment is taken from the B4S Fund.
Teachers can register for Books4Schools through Feb. 1 by sending an email to info@losaltoslibraryfriends.org with their name, grade, school and principal.
Those who have registered at previous sales will receive notice of the upcoming sale, but they must re-register for each sale that they wish to attend. Teachers who want to shop at the Feb. 3 members-only night must be members of the Friends.
Book sale hours are 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 3 (members only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 (open to the public); and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 (fill a bag for $5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments