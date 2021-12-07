The staff of the Los Altos Town Crier has named longtime Los Altos residents and community volunteers Penny and Roy Lave the 2021 Los Altans of the Year.
The only couple to both have served on the city council and as mayor, the Laves have been “striving for community” for 50-plus years.
Penny served on the city’s Planning Commission as well as eight years on the council, from 1985 to 1993. She helped start the Los Altos Leadership Program, an educational opportunity for would-be future leaders to learn about the community.
Roy served eight years on the council, from 1974 to 1982. Among his many accomplishments, he led a city effort to purchase property that became Redwood Grove. He also co-founded Los Altos Tomorrow in 1991, which has since become Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
Together, the Laves led the charge to rescue community theater after the demise of the Los Altos Conservatory Theatre by helping found the Bus Barn Stage Company in 1995, now the Los Altos Stage Company.
A feature story on the Laves and their community work is scheduled for the Town Crier’s Jan. 5 issue.
A Los Altans of the Year dinner and program honoring the Laves is set for Jan. 27 in the Grand Oak Room at the new Los Altos Community Center. Details are to follow.