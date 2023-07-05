The 15th annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival June 10 and 11 had representation from two local groups: the Los Altos-based Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra (TACO) and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology.
Sponsored by Friends of the Golden Gate Park Band, the city of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Park Alliance, the festival filled two days with music from 11 bands who performed at the Spreckels Temple of Music on the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park. The venue sits between the de Young Museum and the California Academy of Sciences and is more commonly known as the “Bandshell.”
Typically, bands from all over Northern California are invited to join the two-day festival lineup. This year, bands from Yolo, Amador and Sonoma counties participated in the festival, as well as a group from Rancho Cordova. The Fort Point Garrison Historic Brass Band, the San Francisco Brass Band and the Golden Gate Park Band also performed at the event. To round out the festival, organizers invited TACO to be the first orchestra to participate in the history of the festival.
For TACO musicians, playing in the enormous Golden Gate Park Bnadshell, with a large audience of fans, was the opportunity of a lifetime. Directed by conductor Cathy Humphers Smith, the group played seven pieces, including classical favorites and a couple of pop tunes, ending with “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay.
Taco musicians come from all over the Bay Area to play in the inclusive, monthly reading sessions, organized as a class through the Los Altos Parks and Recreation Department. TACO operates under fiscal sponsorship of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
TACO just wrapped up its spring season. The fall session is set to begin Sept. 24.
Freestyle Academy also played a part in the festival, thanks to the artwork of one of its students. Each year the festival chooses a design from a Bay Area art student to use on the printed festival program and on T-shirts and hats sold by the Friends of the Festival to cover the costs of producing the event.
Student-artist Luiza Rufeisen, a junior at Mountain View High School and Freestyle, created the winning artwork.
Freestyle is a two-year program for students from Los Altos, Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools. Freestyle’s 80 juniors and 80 seniors take classes in film, design or animation, while taking academic classes at their home high schools. Rufeisen created a graphic design featuring two musicians playing saxophone and trumpet, superimposed on a representation of the Golden Gate Bridge.
The Golden Gate Park Band performs 1 p.m. Sundays throughout the summer at the Bandshell.
