taco

TACO musicians perform at the Golden Gate Park Band Festival June 11.

 Photo by Ann Ibaraki/Special to the Town Crier

The 15th annual Golden Gate Park Band Festival June 10 and 11 had representation from two local groups: the Los Altos-based Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra (TACO) and the Mountain View Los Altos High School District’s Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology.

Sponsored by Friends of the Golden Gate Park Band, the city of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Park Alliance, the festival filled two days with music from 11 bands who performed at the Spreckels Temple of Music on the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park. The venue sits between the de Young Museum and the California Academy of Sciences and is more commonly known as the “Bandshell.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.