Serving local teenagers and their families in the Los Altos area, psychiatrist Dr. Leena Khanzode grew increasingly troubled by how many of the young people with complex emotional and mental health issues she encountered were already very sick by the time their families successfully accessed help.
“I was doing my job in terms of treating them, (but) it was very disturbing, so I would come back and think about what else can I do? I’m working with the people who are able to get help, but what about those who are unable to?” she said of the soul searching that grew as she built her practice over the past 12 years.
Khanzode said she spoke with colleagues experiencing the “emotional turmoil” of witnessing this need, and began to think about how to address the areas of distress at an earlier point for young people – not just building awareness and education, but focusing on the mantra “Prevention is better than cure.”
“Modern life is stressful – there is very little we can do to change that,” she said. “Unfortunately, in our area there is a lot more pressure the kids feel in terms of excelling in everything. What can we do to build more resilience and stress management?”
She created a nonprofit, the Taarika Foundation, to experiment with different approaches to education and prevention in partnership with local colleagues. A child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist with a practice in downtown Los Altos, Khanzode has been working in private practice since 2011. Her observation of how the therapeutic process works in 2023 – and where it isn’t working – informed her foundation’s work, which now includes parent education like a recent panel presentation at Blach Intermediate School and programming for young people themselves.
Family and youth therapy
When a family seeks out a therapist for a child, they can find individual practitioners’ websites, which often will give some preview of specialties and perspective, or turn to a resource like psychologytoday.com, which allows practitioners to create their own profiles describing their practice. Some providers offer medication management and a more medical perspective, others offer psychotherapy, and some, like Khanzode, do both.
Finding a practitioner who is a good fit requires a match of style and affinity between the doctor and patient and – in the case of those who see children – compatibility with both the senior and junior members of the family involved. Therapists commonly offer a screening phone call for new patients to discern if they’re a good match for the practice, and vice versa. But in areas like Los Altos, the volume of those seeking services outstrips availability, particularly dramatically in the case of providers available through in-network, insurance-supported means – but notable too even for those who require out-of-pocket private payment. Provider availability often requires an odyssey of back-to-back phone inquiries.
“Like many other providers who have been in practice for a long time, I am full,” Khanzode said of her patient load.
She noted that late summer and January are often times when providers see churn and may have openings to take new people. It is typical for therapists not to maintain a waitlist, given the sense that any patient needing to be seen should get scheduled with someone as soon as possible, even if not them.
Once a family gets scheduled, a child will typically see a therapist one-on-one, and the parent will have sessions as well. Both parties are learning, for instance, about new coping strategies a child might be crafting, and ways that parents might assist and modify their family’s ecosystem to meet the needs of the child.
“We will be doing parent coaching for work,” Khanzode said, because often for behavioral challenges related to attention deficit or anxiety, parenting approaches may be exacerbating or reinforcing problematic dynamics. “I explain to the child, normalizing that ‘you are not the problem-identified patient. Everybody in the family has to do the work to make things better the whole family,” Khanzode said. “That’s why I will be talking to your parents. I won’t be sharing what you tell me, but I will be guiding them on how to help you.’”
Khanzode founded Taarika in 2017 after observing patterns where kids experiencing nascent issues had become more distressed over time, with parents unable to recognize or identify that
something was off prior to severe impairment.
“Did they see that something was off and thought it was normal teen angst or mood swings?” Khanzode said of parents’ responses. “Often by the time they come to see someone like me, the kid is suicidal, they’re self-harming, and they need a quick fix – and unfortunately there is no quick fix. That made me wonder about the educational component. How much awareness and education is missing?”
Her ultimate goal is to connect young people to sources of help sooner, when crises are not acute and the needed interventions are less intrusive and more accessible. What began as educational initiatives with colleagues doing parent talks at local schools grew to include a group of more than a dozen youth volunteers. Khanzode’s daughter, Sania, 16, helped her start a podcast. They host in-person events and have been piloting formats for an eight-week mindfulness series that offer in-depth coaching for young people, partnering with two local organizations that offer training for teens while
Taarika contributes outreach and scholarships to increase access.
Khanzode and many of the psychiatrists in her local peer group are South Asian, and they bring an awareness of that community’s context to their focus on speaking about mental health and its related taboos. Making a space with specific cultural acceptance where families can speak openly about what they’re going through with others who understand can be very meaningful for South Asian patients, according to Khanzode, but many aspects of the experience are shared across local communities. People who have relied on a “suck it up” mentality to prevail have often exercised strength and endurance, but at a cost, she noted.
“‘Don’t let those things get to you,’ ‘be brave,’ ‘it’s a sign of weakness if you admit that you’re struggling’ – there’s a lot of that, even though people are educated and understand that this is a mental illness,” Khanzode said. “When it comes to their own child, or themselves, they find it really hard to talk about it or get help for it.”
Mindfulness
What does that help look like, during the “prevention” stage of interventions? The term “mindfulness” has come to include a variety of coping behaviors that help reduce stress and emotional distress.
Khanzode had personal experience with a mindfulness practice with spiritual elements that was meaningful to her own well-being, but she said she knew that for it to “sell with kids,” she needed a toolkit of ways to show that mindfulness exercises can be fun. She read widely, took a certified training course and began to experiment with what it can mean to coach youth on finding presence in the moment – often anchored at first to a focus on breath – that allows them to see what’s happening in
their inner and outer worlds and, if they can look with curiosity rather than judgment, see a full range of options for how to proceed.
“When I’m looking at things with more kindness and curiosity, I’m moving away from that judgment focus and able to look at the options or choices of behavior that I have at this moment. Where I react or respond are the two main prongs of that,” Khanzode explained. “The moment I’m able to take a step back and say, ‘OK, I’m being curious,’ it opens up the options of how might I respond to this rather than react.”
Younger children are often more receptive to coaching from adults in their lives, and Khanzode is interested in introducing parent education about developmentally appropriate activities that teach mindfulness to kids in the 6- to 10-year-old age group. Painting, baking, dancing – many project-based activities can integrate useful skills at the same time they appeal to young people. Taarika’s gratitude painting workshop in November drew 10 times the participation of its mindfulness group, Khanzode noted, and she anticipates that Taarika will continue to experiment with creative ways to sneak teaching into practical, project-based
activities.
Mindful walking
Khanzode suggested “mindful walking” as a first activity adults could try with a young person in their life.
Building awareness of sensation in the body is a first step toward awareness of one’s mental state, and awareness of behavioral choices that are available to you. Take a nature walk with your child that engages all five senses. While walking, concentrate on the feeling of your feet on the ground. Allow your child to touch natural objects and talk about how they feel. As you walk from the sun to the shade, encourage your child to feel the sensation on his or her face. Listen, hear the wind, the birds and the crunch of leaves under your feet. Notice the sounds of nature and compare them to the sounds from humans, vehicles or machinery. Shift your focus to the smells that surround you or, if you have the opportunity where you are walking, taste.
For more information, visit
taarika.foundation.
