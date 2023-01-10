Taarika Foundation

Courtesy of Taarika Foundation

Dr. Leena Khanzode, center, leads Taarika volunteers in assembling wellness kits.

Serving local teenagers and their families in the Los Altos area, psychiatrist Dr. Leena Khanzode grew increasingly troubled by how many of the young people with complex emotional and mental health issues she encountered were already very sick by the time their families successfully accessed help.

“I was doing my job in terms of treating them, (but) it was very disturbing, so I would come back and think about what else can I do? I’m working with the people who are able to get help, but what about those who are unable to?” she said of the soul searching that grew as she built her practice over the past 12 years.

By

Reporter

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.