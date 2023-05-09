Los Altos and Los Altos Hills artists are set to open their studios to the public Saturday and Sunday during Silicon Valley Open Studios. More than 300 local artists are participating in the annual event.
Organizers said SVOS gives art enthusiasts and collectors behind-the-scenes access to established and emerging artists from San Bruno to Gilroy and coastal communities from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay.
The free event, the largest public fine-art show in the Bay Area, features painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, mixed media, pastels, pottery, metalwork, textile art and more.
“What makes SVOS so special is the opportunity to support local artists and meet them in person,” said Stephen Toll, president of Silicon Valley Visual Arts, organizer of SVOS.
Silicon Valley Open Studios 2023 is scheduled the first three weekends in May, highlighting artists from a different region each weekend.
For a list of participating artists and an interactive map of the artists’ locations, visit svos.org.
