Los Altos and Los Altos Hills artists are set to open their studios to the public Saturday and Sunday during Silicon Valley Open Studios. More than 300 local artists are participating in the annual event.

Organizers said SVOS gives art enthusiasts and collectors behind-the-scenes access to established and emerging artists from San Bruno to Gilroy and coastal communities from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay. 

