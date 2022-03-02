Town Crier Report
The Santa Clara County Library District has scheduled a virtual conversation with NBC anchor, author and director Richard Lui 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lui’s book, “Enough About Me,” is one of three featured selections for this year’s Silicon Valley Reads, featuring the theme “The Power of Kindness, Resilience and Hope.” Lui’s memoir addresses the themes as he faces the difficult decision to put his career in New York on hold to return to San Francisco to care for his father, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
In his book, Lui digs into and shares stories from his seven-year exploration. He offers practical tips, tools and mnemonics learned along the way to help shift the way people think and live. He ultimately reveals how small choices toward selflessness are not a compromise, but instead a way to a more satisfying life.
The program is supported by the Los Altos Library Endowment.
To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8sa59z.