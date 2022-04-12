The artists of Silicon Valley Open Studios are scheduled to exhibit their works for three consecutive weekends in May, beginning May 7. One of the Bay Area’s largest arts events, SVOS enables art lovers to meet local artists and view and buy their art.
The artists will display a variety of artwork, including painting, fiber arts, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics. Except for the photographs and prints, the art is one-of-a-kind.
The event will occur 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. over three consecutive weekends. Artists in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View are scheduled to participate May 14 and 15 as part of the Northern Area group.
For a complete list of locations, artists and contact information, visit svos.org. To view the art online, click “Artists’ Gallery” and search by name or medium.