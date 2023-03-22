Community Services Agency has scheduled its annual homeless services fundraiser 2-4 p.m. April 30 in Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.
For the second consecutive year, the event will be an ice cream sundae party. CSA’s longtime fundraiser “Empty Bowls” is traditionally a soup supper that evolved into “Sundaes on a Sunday” last year to accommodate an outdoor take on pairing potters to fundraise for organizations serving the homeless.
“Our Homeless Prevention and Services Program has been working tirelessly to keep up with the surge in demand for housing assistance,” said Brandi Jothimani, CSA’s director of client programs. “We look forward to this family-friendly event every year. ‘Empty Bowls’ sponsorships and ticket sales go a long way toward supporting the critical services CSA provides to the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Orchard Valley Ceramic Arts Guild will donate handmade bowls for the event, which will feature bottomless ice cream from Baskin-Robbins and children’s activities.
CSA is a nonprofit organization that provides services to elderly, low-income and homeless residents of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, serving as the community’s safety net and providing support services that preserve and promote stability, self-reliance and dignity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments