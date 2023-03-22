Community Services Agency has scheduled its annual homeless services fundraiser 2-4 p.m. April 30 in Rengstorff Park, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View.

For the second consecutive year, the event will be an ice cream sundae party. CSA’s longtime fundraiser “Empty Bowls” is traditionally a soup supper that evolved into “Sundaes on a Sunday” last year to accommodate an outdoor take on pairing potters to fundraise for organizations serving the homeless.

