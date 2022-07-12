The Covington Critters are wrapping up their swim team season over the next week and a half, with a final meet Thursday in Redwood City. The team was created in Los Altos more than 50 years ago, back when the Covington site hosted a pool as well as an elementary school. Since the pool was replaced by school district offices in 2001, the Critters often found pool space at Mountain View High School – but had to move again this summer to a temporary perch at Columbia Middle School in Sunnyvale.
Recreational swimmers have also had to find new pools as COVID and construction disrupted longtime local traditions. Rengstorff Park's pool is closed for a total replacement of the aquatics facility built in 1959. Construction began in May and is anticipated to run through fall of 2023. But other options have begun to expand as local facilities rebound from two years of COVID uncertainty:
• Mountain View is scheduled to host a Friday night “Enchanted Pool Party” 5:30-7 p.m. July 29 at Eagle Park Pool. That pool, like other local public pools, has been enforcing a capacity limit this summer meaning that if you arrive after it meets its limit, you will have to join a waiting list to enter.
Location: 600 Franklin Street, Mountain View.
Cost to enter: Mountain View residents, $4 for children, $5 for adults. Non-residents, $5 for children and $6 for adults.
• Eagle Park Pool is open for standard recreational swim 1:30-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4 and Monday to Friday 1:30-3:30 p.m. through Aug. 5. The same prices apply.
• Palo Alto's Rinconada Pool includes a play pool and lap swim pool with lifeguards present during recreational swim. The play pool is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday, and the lap pool is open for recreational swim 12-4 p.m. Mon/Weds/Fri, 1-4 p.m. Tues/Thurs and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat/Sun. Location: 777 Embarcadero Rd., Palo Alto
Cost to enter: Residents, $5 for youth and $9 for adults. Non-residents, $6 for youth and $10 for adults.
• Sunnyvale's Washington Park Pool reopened this summer after construction and a long COVID-related closure. The u-shaped pool includes an extensive shallow area and splash pad. Like Eagle Park Pool, a capacity cap is enforced, meaning that you may want to arrive at opening time to avoid a wait at the entrance – "full pool" signs have been going up on both weekdays and weekends over the past two weeks. Recreational swim occurs 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 12.
Location: 255 S. Pastoria Ave., Sunnyvale
Cost to enter: $5 for residents, $6 for non-residents.
• Cupertino's Blackberry Farm Swimming Pools are open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They'll switch to weekend-only operation Aug. 20, closing completely for the season Sept. 4. Swimming is by reservation only for timed 2.5 hour swim sessions, but anyone can book (you don't have to be a resident) and it hasn't been hard to find an open session even on short notice. Book at reg4rec.org.
Location: 21979 San Fernando Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Cost: Weekdays, $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents; weekends, $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents.
