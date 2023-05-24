The Stanford Bloodmobile has scheduled a blood drive in honor of World Donor Day noon to 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the Fremont Hills Country Club main parking lot, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.
Fremont Hills club members said they welcome “our sister clubs and the surrounding Los Altos Hills community to join us in this act of solidarity to save lives.”
