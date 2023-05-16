When 9-year-old Logan Mouli, an avid chess player, asked his father to help organize a Los Altos-wide chess tournament, Sandesh Mouli said he was eager to help his son accomplish his goal.
After running the idea by city officials and local residents and businesses, Sandesh said they were able to work with State Street Market to host the event, scheduled 10 a.m. to noon June 25.
The tournament format – whether players are more serious or just see it as a fun opportunity to play the game – will depend on the interest level they receive, according to Sandesh.
Logan’s younger sister, 7-year-old Shreya, also plays chess and has been involved in the planning of next month’s tournament.
“I do a chess club at my school, and I play regularly against the same people because there’s not that much of a variety,” Logan said. “So, with this annual chess tournament, everyone can play live and in person with multiple people.”
The Covington School student said his favorite part of the game is at the end, when he experiences either the joy of winning or the opportunity to congratulate his opponent.
“Chess is different because it kind of feels relaxing in a way,” Logan said. “I’m not running around; I’m just playing a fun game of chess with maybe a friend or a family member. I feel like that part is different from many other games because there are more pieces, more opportunities to capture, so just more logic behind it.”
The most surprising chess discovery for fellow Covington student Shreya was learning how pawns move and capture other pieces. She said her favorite piece is the king, and she enjoys making two moves at the same time with a castle.
“Sometimes I play at home with my brother – he’s really good and he sometimes teaches me a little bit more about chess,” Shreya said. “I feel like chess is a fun game and you could (always) learn more things and more moves to play.”
After seeing how this year’s tournament goes, Sandesh said the family has a plan to make this an annual event and their contribution to the community in which they live. He added that they would like to add a charitable component to the event by working with Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
“One of the big benefits of this event (is that it) brings people that wouldn’t normally interact with each other together,” Sandesh said. “Chess is one of the few games that can actually do that. I think (it) can be pretty powerful to say, ‘Hey, we’re having a chess tournament. Everyone can play with each other; it doesn’t matter if you’ve been here for 40 years (or) 10 years, doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 60.’”
There is no cost to participate in the tournament, but participants must register in advance.
