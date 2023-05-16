05_17_23_COMM_Chess_.jpg

Siblings Logan and Shreya Mouli play chess at State Street Market, the site of next month’s citywide chess tournament they helped organize.

 Courtesy of Sandesh Mouli

When 9-year-old Logan Mouli, an avid chess player, asked his father to help organize a Los Altos-wide chess tournament, Sandesh Mouli said he was eager to help his son accomplish his goal.

After running the idea by city officials and local residents and businesses, Sandesh said they were able to work with State Street Market to host the event, scheduled 10 a.m. to noon June 25.

