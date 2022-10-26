Arts Los Altos completed its eighth installation with the mural titled “Main Street Movie Theater Remembered.” You can see this mural on the Third Street side of the Satura Cakes building, right next to “200 Main Street [An Inventory of Time & Place],” a previous Arts Los Altos installation.
This latest mural project was commissioned by Roy and Penny Lave and is presented by Arts Los Altos. The mural is a window back to the 1970s, when the Los Altos Theater and Kahn’s Pharmacy were iconic structures on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.
The theater was closed in 1976 despite community efforts to preserve it. The Laves were an active part of the effort to save the theater and saw it as an important community asset. They were an instrumental part of a group that founded Los Altos Community Foundation (now called Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation). They hoped the foundation would preserve community assets such as historical buildings in the future.
Arts Los Altos worked with Mel Kahn, the property owner, for permission to install another mural on his building. Arts Los Altos issued a call for art and chose San Francisco artist Emily Fromm. Fromm has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from San Jose State University, where she studied painting, drawing and ceramics. She has completed many mural projects worldwide, including in London, Montreal, Las Vegas, New York and numerous California locations.
Fromm draws inspiration from traditional sign painting, cartoons and comic strips to create her nostalgic images of city locales with a contemporary twist. Her mural proposal began with study of old photos of the Los Altos movie theater. It progressed to an ink drawing that was digitally colored and submitted to Arts Los Altos.
Once chosen for the project, Fromm made a gridded chalk drawing on the building’s brick wall, sealed the bricks with a base paint layer, redrew the design freehand with chalk and began painting. This was the first time Fromm had painted on such an uneven surface, and making precise lines through rows of bricks was a challenge. Many who passed by had the opportunity to chat and marvel at Fromm’s freehand painting as she used various brushes and acrylic paint to create the layers of detailed design.
With its hues of blue and yellow along with white highlights and detailed hand-lettered sign work, Fromm’s mural pops with color. It invokes both nighttime wonder and nostalgia.
You can view Fromm’s largest public art commission, a four-panel mosaic with city scenes of San Francisco, at San Francisco International Airport in the Harvey Milk Terminal.
Ginny Strock is a Los Altos resident.
