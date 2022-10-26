arts los altos

Mural artist Emily Fromm stands with young visitors in front of the new downtown Los Altos mural “Main Street Movie Theater Remembered.” The mural is on the Third Street side of the Satura Cakes building at 200 Main St.

 Courtesy of Ginny Strock

Arts Los Altos completed its eighth installation with the mural titled “Main Street Movie Theater Remembered.” You can see this mural on the Third Street side of the Satura Cakes building, right next to “200 Main Street [An Inventory of Time & Place],” a previous Arts Los Altos installation.

This latest mural project was commissioned by Roy and Penny Lave and is presented by Arts Los Altos. The mural is a window back to the 1970s, when the Los Altos Theater and Kahn’s Pharmacy were iconic structures on Main Street in downtown Los Altos.

