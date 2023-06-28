newmural

The two-wall mural “California Birds, Stewards of the Environment,” is on display at Comerica Bank in downtown Los Altos.

 Joel Bartlett/Special to the Town Crier

Say hello to the new mural in downtown Los Altos, “California Birds, Stewards of the Environment.”

Arts Los Altos just finished its 11th installation, which features an array of California native birds adorning two walls of Comerica Bank at 275 Third St. Arts Los Altos chose an environmental theme for the mural, and from many artist proposals, Comerica Bank selected local artist Roan Victor to complete the project. Victor also created the Arts Los Altos vinyl wrap mural that enhances the wall above the BK Collections sign at 342 State St.

