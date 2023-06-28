Say hello to the new mural in downtown Los Altos, “California Birds, Stewards of the Environment.”
Arts Los Altos just finished its 11th installation, which features an array of California native birds adorning two walls of Comerica Bank at 275 Third St. Arts Los Altos chose an environmental theme for the mural, and from many artist proposals, Comerica Bank selected local artist Roan Victor to complete the project. Victor also created the Arts Los Altos vinyl wrap mural that enhances the wall above the BK Collections sign at 342 State St.
Victor embraced the environmental theme because she spends a lot of time observing and promoting the balance of nature in her garden. All of the birds in the mural panels are her friends from the garden working together to protect the environment by dispersing seeds, eating insects, pollinating wildflowers and scavenging carcasses.
On the mural wall facing Whitney Street, the bird list includes a California towhee, an acorn woodpecker, a red-tailed hawk, an Anna’s hummingbird and two California quail. On the Third Street side is a continuation of the quail parade, a turkey vulture, a scrub jay and numerous white-crowned sparrows. The birds are perched on or around native California buckeye and oak trees.
Creating a large-scale mural, such as the murals commissioned by Arts Los Altos, is a complicated undertaking. Victor’s process included designing a colorful prototype sketch on her iPad, minimizing the sketch down to an outline and then projecting the outline onto the two mural walls. The outlines were drawn and filled in by hand using exterior acrylic house paint. The murals took approximately two weeks to complete and required the use of a scissor lift to raise Victor to the top of the mural walls.
Arts Los Altos is scheduled to host an Art Opening/Meet the Artist event on First Friday, 6 p.m. July 7 in front of Comerica Bank. The public is invited to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Walking tours for all Arts Los Altos installations are conducted 5 p.m. every First Friday, starting in front of the “Mandahlia” sculpture at 169 State St. The July 7 tour will end at the new mural so that participants can enjoy the opening event.
Ginny Strock is a Los Altos resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments