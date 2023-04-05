The 10th Arts Los Altos installation is an example of thinking outside the box.
The owners of Tal Palo at 149 Main St., Adriana Dominguez Porter and Aaron Porter, reached out to Arts Los Altos after seeing and appreciating other Arts Los Altos murals downtown. The couple did not want to open their back patio without art.
Tal Palo’s owners pre-selected a well-known Mexican artist, Rocco Luis Cesar, whose work they admired while they were living in Guadalajara. Cesar is known for his abstract human forms and flowing lines. He has exhibited in Mexico, Melbourne, Barcelona, Paris and at Art Basel Miami. Cesar, to the couple’s surprise, agreed to a commission and sent a digital representation of the proposed mural.
The Arts Los Altos team agreed to sponsor the mural on the Tal Palo patio, and they hired Berkeley muralist Nigel Sussman to paint it to Cesar’s specifications.
After weeks of waiting for successive days of dry weather, Sussman painted the mural March 24 and 25 using brilliant blue paint on a strikingly white wall.
The design of the mural is inspired by old Talavera-style pottery design, traditionally blue and white. The blue lines flow over the wall, creating an integrated whole that emerges from a central vase.
According to Cesar, “a vase appears as a reference to life. … This plant is embodied as a symbol of fertility and abundance. … It talks about how we have to water and take care of dreams, projects and relationships so that they can continue to flourish and bear fruit.”
Although at first glance the mural looks busy, upon reflection it is organic, flowing and soothing. This new mural can be seen from many vantage points, including the Tal Palo back patio, the adjacent rear sidewalk and parking lot, and when walking or driving on San Antonio Road.
Arts Los Altos invites the public to come and see the mural anytime. There will be an opportunity to see the mural and meet the muralist 6-7 p.m. Friday during First Friday festivities.
Arts Los Altos also leads walking tours of all of its installations on the first Friday of each month. The tours meet at 5 p.m. at the “Mandahlia” sculpture in front of the Assistance League building at 169 State St.
Ginny Struck is a Los Altos resident.
