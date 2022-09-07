Arts Los Altos rolled out its seventh public art installation last week with the mural “You are here. You are there.”
The colorful, visually arresting mural enlivens the building at First and Main streets that houses iChakras and iJuice, the new juice bar downtown.
From a call for art, Arts Los Altos selected artist Jose Di Gregorio for the project. His design is inspirational and hopeful, universally relevant and timely, considering the recent release of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope photos.
Di Gregorio said he hopes the mural will cause people to push the “pause” button in their busy lives, then the repetitive lines and shapes might offer a meditative moment as the viewer observes the duality of chaos and tranquility.
The title “You are here. You are there” alludes to the enormity and wonder of the universe and to the individual as one of an infinite number of specks on a pale-blue dot.
As viewers gaze at the mural, they see a celestial night sky dotted with stars, vivid cloud shapes and cosmic dust, including a series of geometric patterns extending toward the edges.
In the center are two figures, an adult and a child.
The mural was painted over several days using spray paint and oil-based metallic paint markers.
Di Gregorio, a Sacramento resident, has been traveling extensively for domestic and international mural and multimedia installations.
He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Indiana University’s Herron School of Art and Design. His art career has progressed from representational painting to abstract line and drip paintings.
His fascination with form and geometry led to his current boldly colored geometric paintings and large-scale murals.
The nonprofit Arts Los Altos relies entirely on grants and donations for all of its public art installations.
Ginny Strock is a Los Altos resident.
Arts Los Altos rolled out its seventh public art installation last week with the mural “You are here. You are there.”
The colorful, visually arresting mural enlivens the building at First and Main streets that houses iChakras and iJuice, the new juice bar downtown.
From a call for art, Arts Los Altos selected artist Jose Di Gregorio for the project. His design is inspirational and hopeful, universally relevant and timely, considering the recent release of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope photos.
Di Gregorio said he hopes the mural will cause people to push the “pause” button in their busy lives, then the repetitive lines and shapes might offer a meditative moment as the viewer observes the duality of chaos and tranquility.
The title “You are here. You are there” alludes to the enormity and wonder of the universe and to the individual as one of an infinite number of specks on a pale-blue dot.
As viewers gaze at the mural, they see a celestial night sky dotted with stars, vivid cloud shapes and cosmic dust, including a series of geometric patterns extending toward the edges.
In the center are two figures, an adult and a child.
The mural was painted over several days using spray paint and oil-based metallic paint markers.
Di Gregorio, a Sacramento resident, has been traveling extensively for domestic and international mural and multimedia installations.
He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Indiana University’s Herron School of Art and Design. His art career has progressed from representational painting to abstract line and drip paintings.
His fascination with form and geometry led to his current boldly colored geometric paintings and large-scale murals.
The nonprofit Arts Los Altos relies entirely on grants and donations for all of its public art installations.
To donate and for more information, visit artslosaltos.org.
Ginny Strock is a Los Altos resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments