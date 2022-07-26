The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 in Lincoln Park along University Avenue.

The two-day event features more than 100 artists showcasing their work, food, wine, craft beer and live entertainment, with proceeds from sales funding the club’s local and international charitable and educational efforts.

