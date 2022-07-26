The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 in Lincoln Park along University Avenue.
The two-day event features more than 100 artists showcasing their work, food, wine, craft beer and live entertainment, with proceeds from sales funding the club’s local and international charitable and educational efforts.
In addition, a large portion of the fundraising occurs months before the event, with Rotarians, local residents, out-of-towners and small and large businesses donating to the cause.
Los Altos resident Jeanine Valadez, a retired tech executive, is a new Rotarian who volunteered to oversee this year’s pre-show fundraising project for Fine Art in the Park.
“As a new member who joined Rotary during the pandemic, I jumped into service straightaway,” she said. “As a resident and avid art collector, I have attended every Fine Art in the Park since 1989.”
Valadez said running such a major fundraising project left her wondering whether she had bitten off more than she could chew.
“Ultimately,” she added, “I took comfort in the reminder that ‘Rotarians never let Rotarians fail.’”
As the event approached, Valadez said she was “heartened” by the generosity of cash donors – dubbed Sponsors and Patrons – in helping the Rotary Club achieve its charitable goals.
Sponsors are businesses that donate while also promoting their businesses at the show.
Patrons are individuals, families, clubs, organizations and businesses that donate to show their support for the community.
Those at the Sponsor level include Stanford Medicine, Courtyard Long Bar & Bistro, Cranberry Scoop, Melko Dental, Foothill College, Heritage Bank of Commerce, Star One Credit Union, Craftsmen’s Guild, Landsystems Landscapes and ASKA.
According to Valadez, Patrons have signed on in record numbers, and the club continues taking donations through Aug. 13. Patrons will be recognized on the Fine Art in the Park website at rotaryartshow.com/patrons.
“Please consider contributing financially to Fine Art in the Park by becoming a Patron,” she said. “Every donation, regardless of the amount, will materially help improve the lives of those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments