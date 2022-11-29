Float

Photo by S.M. Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

Mild weather and moderate crowds made for a comfortable 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Sunday, with motorized and hand-pushed floats.

A crescent moon gleamed through light cloud cover Sunday night as police motorcycles revved and the first classic car inched through downtown, launching the 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade with the sound of bagpipes lofting over the crowd’s buzz. 

Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett led off the parade in a vintage Buick with the company of her family, followed by Los Altos and Los Altos Hills mayors interspersed with the Snow Queen and her court. 

Los Altos Festival of Lights 2022: A night in pictures

Mild weather and moderate crowds made for a comfortable 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Sunday, with motorized and hand-pushed floats, volunteer character actors and, as always, a presiding Snow Queen and her court near the head of the procession.

1 of 24

By

Reporter

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.