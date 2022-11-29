Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A crescent moon gleamed through light cloud cover Sunday night as police motorcycles revved and the first classic car inched through downtown, launching the 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade with the sound of bagpipes lofting over the crowd’s buzz.
Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett led off the parade in a vintage Buick with the company of her family, followed by Los Altos and Los Altos Hills mayors interspersed with the Snow Queen and her court.
Nancy Schneider, a member of the all-volunteer Festival of Lights Association that plans and stages the event annually, said that mild weather was kind to the “medium” crowd that gathered. State Street was packed tightly enough to give Santa a rousing vocal welcome upon his triumphant arrival in the rear of the parade, but for stretches of the route there was still plenty of standing-room space for late arrivals to get a good view, something that was not always the case in the past.
A Tin Man super-fan hollered out from the crowd as Wizard of Oz characters preceded the new Emerald City float, its lofty green glow hovering above them. Winnie the Pooh’s towering tree house, just behind, was lit up in the orange glow of late autumn, pushed by a honeybee. Characters hammed it up for the crowd, the Red Queen from “Alice” salvaging her suit of hearts with a flamingo crook.
Astronauts guiding the Gardner Bullis Mars Rover were a crowd favorite, and Rotary Club of Los Altos’ gingerbread bakers served some of the most charismatic crowd interaction. A plucky wolf chased Little Red down the first stretch of Main Street but seemed to be losing some steam as she headed up the straight-away. An enormous wind-up train from the Los Altos School District with an elephant in a bathtub, followed by a lengthy procession of elementary mascots, drew one of the largest cheers of the night.
Los Altos Festival of Lights 2022: A night in pictures
Mild weather and moderate crowds made for a comfortable 45th annual Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Sunday, with motorized and hand-pushed floats, volunteer character actors and, as always, a presiding Snow Queen and her court near the head of the procession.
