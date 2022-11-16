madesn

Art and technology meet in the work of artist Oleg Lobykin at the MADSEN gallery in Los Altos.

 Christina Casillas/Special to the Town Crier

Sculptures reflecting the connection between technology and the human experience fill the MADSEN gallery on Main Street in Los Altos.

The art, ranging from textured sculptures to smooth, chrome-plated pieces, is all created by classically trained artist and longtime East Palo Alto resident Oleg Lobykin.

