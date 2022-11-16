Sculptures reflecting the connection between technology and the human experience fill the MADSEN gallery on Main Street in Los Altos.
The art, ranging from textured sculptures to smooth, chrome-plated pieces, is all created by classically trained artist and longtime East Palo Alto resident Oleg Lobykin.
Amy Madsen, the gallery owner, initially saw Lobykin’s public art displays while dropping her daughter off at her tae kwon do class. She was awed by Lobykin’s art, including statues titled “Particles VII” and “Particles IX” and an 8-foot-tall sculpture dubbed “Meta Girl,” and wanted to display his work in her gallery.
Although Madsen said Lobykin was initially open to having one of his pieces on display for the gallery’s opening, she persuaded him to showcase multiple pieces of his art at her gallery.
MADSEN opened in May and since then, art and wine enthusiasts have stopped by the gallery to view Lobykin’s art, which includes sculptures and paintings, and purchase wine from Byington Vineyard and Winery, owned by Madsen’s husband.
Melding past and present
Presented as a one-man show, Lobykin’s art pieces range from small-scale sculptures that manipulate reflections and angles to paintings inspired by the COVID pandemic.
“This is definitely the largest showing of all of his work in one place,” Madsen said.
Lobykin said the pieces on display were all created in California and are representative of his time in the state, specifically in Silicon Valley.
“I see what’s happening and technology nowadays is everywhere, and actually the technology is also created right here,” he said. “I do feel the vibes and energy of it – that’s probably why it was reflected by my work.”
Lobykin’s art displayed in downtown Los Altos is a mixture of the new – his art inspired by technology – and the old.
“It’s really nice, actually, to see past and present together,” he said. “I wonder what’s going to be the future?”
While Madsen said she’s open to exhibiting the work of another artist, she hopes to keep Lobykin’s work in the gallery.
“At some point, I may bring in a rotating second artist, and they would likely have space in (the) back room, that would be possible,” Madsen said. “Maybe a one-, two- or three-months show, but I’d like to maintain a relationship with (Lobykin).”
Madsen said the newest additions to the gallery are part of Lobykin’s CUBE series, which includes reflective cubes that reflect the growing blend of the digital world and day-to-day life.
While the gallery is for wine and art appreciators to view Lobykin’s art and sample wine, many of the pieces on display and wines to taste are available for purchase.
The gallery is open to private and corporate events. Similar to other businesses in Los Altos, Madsen said, days toward the end of the week are the busiest.
“When it’s slow, it’s slow,” she added. “When it’s busy, it’s busy. But I would think most people would assert Saturdays are probably the busiest day and maybe on some Fridays.”
MADSEN is located at 351 Main St. For more information, visit apmadsen.com.
