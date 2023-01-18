Silicon Valley Reads, which started as a one-book, one-community program in 2003, has grown into a multifaceted program centered on a specific theme, with selections that include three book options for adults and four for children.
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Silicon Valley Reads will offer more than 150 free events throughout Santa Clara County, both in person and online.
Every year Silicon Valley Reads aims to select a theme and books that resonate with the community. After two years with themes focused on bringing the community together amid the pandemic – “Connecting” in 2021 and “The Power of Kindness, Resilience and Hope” in 2022 – this year Silicon Valley Reads features the theme “Journey to New Beginnings.”
Programs will be offered in late January through March in partnership with schools, libraries and community organizations. All of the programs relate to the theme, or specifically to the chosen books: “There There” by Oakland native Tommy Orange; “The Second Life of Mirielle West” by Amanda Skenandore and “What the Fireflies Knew” by local author Kai Harris.
The season is scheduled to kick off 7 p.m. Jan. 26 with a free, in-person and livestreamed event featuring all three selected authors, at the De Anza Visual & Performing Arts Center in Cupertino. The evening will offer a related art exhibit at the Euphrat Museum of Art, book sales and a book-signing opportunity after the event. To register, visit siliconvalleyreads.org/events.
Other programs include author visits, book discussions, classes and workshops around topics including yoga, meditation, dance, finances, photography, tidying up and resources to help people begin their own journey to new beginnings. There will be discussions about people’s personal journeys and opportunities for sharing stories. Other resources related to the selected books cover opioid/drug information, suicide prevention and teen mental health.
Participants can learn about local indigenous tribes with an in-person, livestreamed visit from chairman Val Lopez of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, or take a guided hiking tour of the Chitactac-Adams Heritage County Park to learn more about the area’s indigenous history. Screenings of the 2020 documentary “Daughter of a Lost Bird” are scheduled at multiple libraries in the county.
A variety of options for children of all ages, from the youngest readers to teens, will be available, including reading to cats at The Dancing Cat, arts and crafts, read-alouds in multiple languages and virtual visits from all four of the featured children’s authors.
Silicon Valley Reads is presented by the Santa Clara County Library District, which includes the Los Altos main and Woodland Branch libraries, the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the San Jose Public Library. All events are free and open to all. Some events may require advance registration.
