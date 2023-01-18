Silicon Valley Reads, which started as a one-book, one-community program in 2003, has grown into a multifaceted program centered on a specific theme, with selections that include three book options for adults and four for children.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Silicon Valley Reads will offer more than 150 free events throughout Santa Clara County, both in person and online.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.