This year’s Silicon Valley Reads, a countywide community engagement program that offers free events and activities centered on books, features the theme “The Power of Kindness, Resilience and Hope.”
Events will be both virtual and in person, as guidelines allow. Partnering with libraries, schools and community organizations, more than 130 free events are scheduled throughout February and March. Events for all ages include author visits; book discussions; meditation, yoga, tai chi and compassion classes; teen conversations; arts and crafts; explorations of faith; story walks; art exhibits and museum tours; read-alouds in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Mandarin; readings by county supervisors; and an in-person movie screening.
Three memoirs were selected as group reads, with each embodying the theme from a different perspective: “See No Stranger” by Valarie Kaur, “Enough About Me” by Richard Lui and “A Dream Called Home” by Reyna Grande.
All three award-winning authors are scheduled to participate in a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Commonwealth Club of Silicon Valley and moderated by Sal Pizarro of the San Jose Mercury News 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Pre-registration is required at siliconvalleyreads.org/events.
For young readers, four books were selected to accompany the main selections: “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates (pre-K and K), “The Girl in the Gold Dress” by Christine Paik (grades 1-3), “Shine!” by JJ and Chris Grabenstein (grades 4-8) and “Darius the Great Is Not Okay” by Adib Khorram (high school). Schools and libraries will host virtual visits from three of the authors.
Silicon Valley Reads is presented by the Santa Clara County Library District, the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the San Jose Public Library.
For the full list of events and to register online, visit siliconvalleyreads.org/events.