The studios of more than 300 local artists are open to the public for the 2023 Silicon Valley Open Studios during three weekends in May.

SVOS gives art enthusiasts and collectors behind-the-scenes access to established and emerging artists from San Bruno to Gilroy and coastal communities from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay. The free event, the largest public fine-art show in the Bay Area, features painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, mixed media, pastels, pottery, metalwork, textile art and more.

