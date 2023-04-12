The studios of more than 300 local artists are open to the public for the 2023 Silicon Valley Open Studios during three weekends in May.
SVOS gives art enthusiasts and collectors behind-the-scenes access to established and emerging artists from San Bruno to Gilroy and coastal communities from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay. The free event, the largest public fine-art show in the Bay Area, features painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, woodworking, mixed media, pastels, pottery, metalwork, textile art and more.
“What makes SVOS so special is the opportunity to support local artists and meet them in person,” said Stephen Toll, president of Silicon Valley Visual Arts, organizers of SVOS.
Silicon Valley Open Studios is scheduled the first three weekends in May, highlighting artists from a different region each weekend:
• Weekend 1, May 6-7: Coastal Artists
• Weekend 2, May 13-14: Mid-Peninsula Artists (Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View)
• Weekend 3, May 20-21: South Bay Artists
Three pre-shows offer a preview of SVOS artwork:
• Through April 29: Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road
• Through April 30: Community School of Music & Arts, Mohr Gallery, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View
• Through April 30: Maker Nexus, 1330 Orleans Drive, Sunnyvale
For a list of participating artists and an interactive map of their studios’ locations, visit svos.org.
