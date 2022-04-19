The artists of Silicon Valley Open Studios are scheduled to open their workplaces on the coast, on the Peninsula and in South Bay the first three weekends of May.
One of the Bay Area’s largest arts events, SVOS enables art lovers to meet local artists and view and buy their art.
Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View artists are scheduled to showcase their works during the second weekend in May.
“For 36 years, SVOS has given people the opportunity to peek inside the artistic world and learn more about local artists and their work,” said Stephen Toll, president of Silicon Valley Visual Arts, organizers of the event. “We have been heartened by the continuing support we have received over these past few years and look forward to connecting with art lovers in person again this year.”
The artists will display a variety of artwork, including painting, fiber arts, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics. Except for the photographs and prints, the art is one-of-a-kind.
The event will occur over three consecutive weekends, each focusing on a different area. Hundreds of artists will display their art between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. according to the following schedule:
• May 7 and 8, Coast: El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Moss Beach and Pacifica
• May 14 and 15, Northern Area: Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Burlingame, Foster City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo and Woodside
• May 21 and 22, Southern Area: Cupertino, Campbell, Gilroy, Los Gatos, Milpitas, San Jose, Santa Clara, Saratoga and Sunnyvale
During the event, SVOS also will maintain its online exhibit and store in the Artists’ Gallery, where visitors can see and buy artwork from many of the artists.
For a complete list of locations, artists and contact information, as well as a downloadable directory, visit svos.org. To view the art online, click “Artists’ Gallery” and search by all artists, by the artist’s name or by medium. To find the artists exhibiting in a particular city or for directions, click the interactive map.