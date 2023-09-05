When a dog becomes a senior varies, but it can be as young as 7-8 years old in small breeds and 5-6 years old in large breeds. While aging itself is not a disease, many health problems are more common in older dogs.

Signs of a health problem can include frequent panting or difficulty breathing, unplanned weight loss, difficulty getting up and walking, inappropriate urination or defecation, sour disposition, drinking and urinating more, vomiting, lethargy or aloof behavior, coughing, foul mouth odor and appearing disoriented. Early signs can include not wanting to play as usual, eating more slowly or having to change diets to encourage eating.

