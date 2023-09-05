When a dog becomes a senior varies, but it can be as young as 7-8 years old in small breeds and 5-6 years old in large breeds. While aging itself is not a disease, many health problems are more common in older dogs.
Signs of a health problem can include frequent panting or difficulty breathing, unplanned weight loss, difficulty getting up and walking, inappropriate urination or defecation, sour disposition, drinking and urinating more, vomiting, lethargy or aloof behavior, coughing, foul mouth odor and appearing disoriented. Early signs can include not wanting to play as usual, eating more slowly or having to change diets to encourage eating.
Common health problems in senior dogs include dental disease. Progressive periodontal disease can lead to dental pain associated with inflammation and possible dental root abscess. While causing significant pain, it rarely leads to weight loss as a result of eating less.
Another common problem is osteoarthritis. Symptoms are often not obvious, and while significant pain is present, the symptoms generally are subtle signs such as not jumping up on surfaces as usual, difficulty going up/down stairs or decreased activity. Multi-modal therapy is most effective at alleviating discomfort. The new treatment Librela (bedinvetmab) is a once monthly injectable monoclonal antibody. The antibody targets nerve growth factor, which is a key driver for osteoarthritis pain. While effectiveness may not be seen until after the second dose, this will be a valuable addition to current treatments.
Infections are more common in older dogs, especially urinary tract infections in female dogs, due to a much higher incidence of urinary incontinence that is often not noticed. Pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas and not an infection, is common in older dogs, especially those on the heavy side. A potential contributor to this problem is feeding a meal high in fat, which can happen in an attempt to encourage food intake.
A cough is unlikely to be the result of heart disease and more commonly due to chronic bronchitis or airway inflammation, especially in older small-breed dogs.
Cancer, of course, is common, with symptoms depending on the type of tumor and its location, but may include abdominal swelling, bleeding from body openings, difficulty breathing, nonhealing sores and changes in weight. Prognosis varies with the type and location of cancer, but if detected early when the dog is not debilitated can be very treatable.
Senility in dogs is referred to as canine cognitive dysfunction and includes slow progression of changes possibly made worse by decreased vision and/or hearing. Symptoms include restlessness, pacing, staring, inappropriate urination or defecation, decreased responsiveness and abnormal sleep/wake cycles. Decreased brain dopamine contributes to the problem, and there is a medication, Selegiline, that helps prolong dopamine activity. Lumps and bumps are common and may be benign or indicative of a malignancy. Usually an aspirate with a needle and syringe is adequate to determine if it is benign, and then it can be monitored without treatment; if it is malignant, timely treatment can be curative.
Early diagnosis allows optimum cure or management of age-associated disease. Early diagnosis begins with a thorough history and examination. Your veterinarian will ask questions, including previously mentioned symptoms, and note any changes in weight and behavior from the last exam. Examination includes palpating, or manipulating joints; listening to heart and lungs;
inspecting mouth, ears and skin; and the dreaded rectal exam.
The exam maybe further extended to the dog being trotted outside to evaluate for any lameness, aspirates taken of lumps to evaluate for malignancies or dilation of pupils to evaluate the retina. A thorough examination takes time, so be certain your schedule allows for the time needed.
Following examination, your veterinarian may recommend additional testing. Most important, a routine blood profile and urinalysis should be performed every six months. Every six months in a senior dog is equivalent to three human years, so a lot can change in six months.
Your veterinarian will also review preventive care such as nutrition, weight optimization, dental care and environmental enrichment. For older dogs, it is important to continue to cognitively and socially stimulate them by walking a different route, going to different parks, getting a new toy or even getting a new pet.
Senior dogs have character and your bond with them is deep. Extending their life expectancy and enhancing their quality of life can occur with early prevention, recognition and management of age-related problems.
Dr. Kenton Taylor is a veterinarian with Miramonte Veterinary Hospital, 1766 Miramonte Ave., Mountain View. For more information, call (650) 962-8338 or visit miramontevet.com.
