sculpture

Portola Valley artist Roger Stoller stands with his newly installed sculpture, “TOLAH (Town of Los Altos Hills),” in front of Los Altos Hills Town Hall Nov. 2. The sculpture includes several familiar activities, landmarks and sites around the town, including Westwind Community Barn, Byrne Park, a valley oak, deer and picking apricots. The stainless-steel sculpture is the result of a Public Art Committee effort to find an artist to design and execute a sculpture capturing the character of the town. Committee member Karen Druker donated funding for the sculpture and its installation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.