Portola Valley artist Roger Stoller stands with his newly installed sculpture, “TOLAH (Town of Los Altos Hills),” in front of Los Altos Hills Town Hall Nov. 2. The sculpture includes several familiar activities, landmarks and sites around the town, including Westwind Community Barn, Byrne Park, a valley oak, deer and picking apricots. The stainless-steel sculpture is the result of a Public Art Committee effort to find an artist to design and execute a sculpture capturing the character of the town. Committee member Karen Druker donated funding for the sculpture and its installation.
Sculpture captures town’s spirit
- Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier
