The Community School of Music and Arts has scheduled a screening of the award-winning documentary “Dr. Bala” 7 p.m. Saturday in CSMA’s Tateuchi Hall.
Produced by Los Altos Hills resident Nobuko Saito Cleary, the film tells the story of Dr. Kazuhiro Omura’s quest to improve Southeast Asian medical care. A history of genocide, natural disasters and other calamities has left the region’s medical-care systems with a shortage of skilled doctors, infrastructure and supplies.
“Dr. Bala” (“Bala” means “powerful” in Burmese), according to producers, leaves a lasting impression on doctors, patients and the general public, inspiring them to find their own power and unfolding a message of hope in a world in distress.
Saturday’s screening will be followed by a question-and-answer period featuring Dr. Bala himself and Koby Shimada, director of the film. Hajime Kishimori, deputy consul general of Japan, is slated to offer introductory remarks.
This is Saito Cleary’s third film as a producer. The documentary has won awards at film festivals in eight countries, including the U.S., France, Germany, Korea, Cambodia, India, the United Kingdom and Japan.
“I am so lucky to introduce Japanese culture at Tateuchi Hall, because Vickie Grove (CSMA executive director) and CSMA board members support my passion and devotion,” said Saito Cleary, who added that many Los Altos Hills friends, including Becky and Jim Morgan, are sponsoring the program.”
Admission is free and open to all.
CSMA’s Tateuchi Hall is located at 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View.
