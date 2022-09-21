doctor bala

Omura,

aka “Dr. Bala”

The Community School of Music and Arts has scheduled a screening of the award-winning documentary “Dr. Bala” 7 p.m. Saturday in CSMA’s Tateuchi Hall.

Produced by Los Altos Hills resident Nobuko Saito Cleary, the film tells the story of Dr. Kazuhiro Omura’s quest to improve Southeast Asian medical care. A history of genocide, natural disasters and other calamities has left the region’s medical-care systems with a shortage of skilled doctors, infrastructure and supplies.

